Rebate checks are in the mail; SC taxpayers get $50 each

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The General Assembly decided to send that windfall back to taxpayers after waiting for almost five months for the winner, who chose to remain anonymous under state law, to cash in the ticket. Each filer who sent at least $50 in income tax to the state will get $50 back.

But the money is based on returns, not on individuals. So married couples will have to split that $50 check — maybe on a nice dinner?

"Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it," McMaster said in a statement.

Some Democratic lawmakers suggested instead of a small rebate, the money could be used for a raise for state workers whose salaries have been stagnant for most of this decade.

Some Republicans who supported the rebate said it would be better if the state cut taxes or reformed tax laws so there wouldn't be as much extra revenue in the first place.

———

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0