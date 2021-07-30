 Skip to main content
Record COVID spikes in Japan amid Games; Djokovic's Golden Slam run ends; ex-Sen. Carl Levin dies
Record COVID spikes in Japan amid Games; Djokovic's Golden Slam run ends; ex-Sen. Carl Levin dies

Active weather today as we monitor the recovery from Pennsylvania tornadoes, Southern heat, and Western flash flooding. CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman has the latest.

Today is Friday, July 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Japan expands coronavirus state of emergency as cases spike during Tokyo Games; Alexander Zverev ends Novak Djokovic's bid for a Golden Slam; and Michigan's longest-serving senator dies at 87.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Japan Tokyo Olympics

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past extra papers reporting on Japanese gold medalists at Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo Tuesday, July 27, 2021. 

Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until Aug. 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo and the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and well into the Paralympics which start Aug. 24.

The upsurge in cases in Tokyo despite more than two weeks of emergency measures is raising doubts that they can effectively slow infections.

***

Tokyo Olympics Tennis

Alexander Zverev, left, of Germany, speaks with Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, after defeating Djokovic in the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 

Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid

TOKYO (AP) — There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

***

Obit Carl Levin

In this June 4, 2013, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich. asks a question of a witness during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on legislation regarding sexual assaults in the military. 

Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving senator, dies at 87

DETROIT (AP) — Famous for gazing over eyeglasses worn on the end of his nose, Carl Levin seemed at ease wherever he went, whether attending a college football game back home in Michigan or taking on a multibillion-dollar corporation before cameras on Capitol Hill.

Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator had a slightly rumpled, down-to-earth demeanor that helped him win over voters throughout his 36-year career, as did his staunch support for the hometown auto industry. But the Harvard-educated attorney also was a respected voice on military issues, spending years leading the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee.

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Brazil Snowstorm

Ice blankets trees at dawn during a cold snap in Sao Joaquim, Brazil, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A fierce cold snap on Wednesday night prompted snowfall in southern Brazil where such weather is a phenomenon. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

