Record wildfire burns amid drought on Hawaii's Big Island

In the Hawaii fire, two homes were confirmed destroyed so far, and officials asked residents to report any additional damage.

Big Island officials said Sunday night that they were unable to fly over the blaze to get an updated size estimate. The fire is likely to have grown larger since the last flyover, and officials said they would try again Monday.

Some nearby roads were closed, making certain neighborhoods inaccessible to residents, but there was no imminent threat to homes.

Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd said winds were expected to increase Monday.

“Our current wind forecast is showing wind patterns between 18 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph," Todd said Sunday night, “and so while throughout the evening our crews will be working to build fire breaks with dozers and back burns, this temporary lift on the mandatory evacuation may have to be reinforced later on due to prevailing weather patterns.”

The fire chief said nearby communities could be inundated with smoke and that anyone with health or breathing problems should find somewhere else to stay.

Johnasen said that the fire chief's message could soon change.