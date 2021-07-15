Records reveal Tennessee's claims for firing vaccine leader

"Dr. Fiscus has been attentive to her team," the 2019-2020 review says. "She has exceed(ed) expectations in managing all programmatic activities while being fully immersed in (COVID-19) response efforts. She has appropriately and effectively advocated for her team. Her program has had some key transitions during this evaluation period which have been managed well."

Fiscus continues to speak widely after her firing Monday, which she has said was a political move to appease lawmakers who disapproved of the Department of Health's outreach to get teens vaccinated for COVID-19. Additionally, the department acknowledged in email records that it has halted all outreach efforts around any kind of vaccines for children, not just COVID-19 ones, as The Tennessean first confirmed.

In a statement Thursday, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said there has been "no disruption to the childhood immunization program or access to the COVID-19 vaccine while the department has evaluated annual marketing efforts intended for parents.” The department pointed parents seeking information on childhood vaccines to state websites.

"We are proud of the efforts of our staff across the state and will continue to promote vaccination and the vaccination work of our partners," Piercey said.