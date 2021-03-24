Records suggest defendant called 911 during Minnesota attack

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man charged with carrying out a mass shooting at a Minnesota health clinic last month allegedly called 911 during the attack and told the dispatcher he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances,” records show.

Medical assistant Lindsay Overbay was killed and four other staff members were wounded in the Feb. 9 shooting at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the attack. Ulrich's call to dispatchers was made three minutes after the first report of shots being fired, according to a 911 transcript obtained by KARE-TV.

When Ulrich says he’s calling from the clinic, a 911 dispatcher immediately asks about the shooter. Ulrich told the dispatcher that he was the shooter and to send “a lotta ambulances.”

Ulrich said he also placed several bombs at the clinic and planned to surrender after they exploded.