Recovery effort at collapsed building could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condo building are nearing an end.

Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have accounted for at least 240 people connected to the building, with just a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”

A county statement late Thursday said the task of identifying victims had become increasingly difficult, relying heavily on the medical examiner's office and expert technical and scientific work. More than 26 million pounds (12 million kilograms) of debris and concrete have been removed as recovery work continues.

The collapse has raised alarm and focused scrutiny on other older apartment buildings. Two high-rises in Miami-Dade County have been evacuated over structural concerns. On Thursday, another building, with three stories of apartments in northwestern Miami-Dade, was evacuated following a partial roof collapse.

“All residents have been evacuated & @RedCross is assisting the families,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted.