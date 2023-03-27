ROLLING FORK, Miss. — A massive tornado obliterated the modest one-story home that Kimberly Berry shared with her two daughters in the Mississippi Delta flatlands, leaving only the foundation and random belongings — a toppled refrigerator, a dresser and matching nightstand, a bag of Christmas decorations, some clothing.
During the storm Friday, Berry and her 12-year-old daughter huddled and prayed at a nearby church that was barely damaged, while her 25-year-old daughter survived in the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork, some 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.
Berry shook her head as she looked at the remains of their material possessions. She said she's grateful she and her children are still alive.
"I can get all this back. It's nothing," said Berry, 46, who works as a supervisor at a catfish growing and processing operation. "I'm not going to get depressed about it."
Like many people in this economically struggling area, she faces an uncertain future. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the majority-Black Delta has long been one of the poorest parts of Mississippi — a place where many people work paycheck to paycheck in jobs tied to agriculture.
Two of the counties walloped by the tornado, Sharkey and Humphreys, are among the most sparsely populated in the state, with only a few thousand residents in communities scattered across wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields.
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.
Sharkey's poverty rate is 35%, and Humphreys' is 33%, compared with about 19% for Mississippi and less than 12% for the entire United States.
"It's going to be a long road to recovery, trying to rebuild and get over the devastation," Wayne Williams, who teaches construction skills at a vocational education center in Rolling Fork, said Sunday as people across town hammered blue tarps onto damaged roofs and used chainsaws to cut fallen trees.
The tornado killed 25 and injured dozens in Mississippi. It destroyed many homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and the nearby town of Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a briefing to emergency managers Monday that preliminary assessments show 313 structures in Mississippi were destroyed and more than 1,000 structures were affected in some way.
In the Rolling Fork area, the local housing stock was already tight, and some who lost their homes said they will live with friends or relatives. Mississippi opened more than a half-dozen shelters to temporarily house people displaced by the tornado.
President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to hardest-hit areas.
Berry spent the weekend with friends and family sorting through salvageable items at her destroyed home near a two-lane highway that traverses farm fields. She said she walked to the church before the tornado because her sister called her Friday night and frantically said TV weather forecasters had warned a potentially deadly storm was headed her way. Berry said as the storm rumbled and howled overhead, she tried to ignore the noise.
"That's the only thing that was stuck in my head was just to pray, pray and cry out to God," she said Saturday. "I didn't hear nothing but my own self praying and God answering my prayer. I mean, I can get another house, another furniture. But literally saving my life — I'm thankful."
Her sister, Dianna Berry, said her own home a few miles away was undamaged. She works at a deer camp, and she said her boss has offered to let Kimberly Berry and her daughters live there for as long as they need.
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss. March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A sheriff's deputy climbs onto a pile of wind-tossed vehicles to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, the day after a series of storms produced tornadoes moved through the area. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
From right, Tracy and Tim Hardin, owners of Chuck's Dairy Bar, survey the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old granddaughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Melanie Childs of Amory, Miss., sits on a bucket and holds her two children, Mila, 1, left, and Major, 2, as they view whats left of her grandfather, Barrie Young, home Saturday 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A homeowner venturs out to survey the damage Saturday 25, 2023, in Amory, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father's demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
This hardware store's inventory lay open to the environment, Saturday March 25, 2023, after a Friday night tornado destroyed much of the Mississippi Delta community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A shipping container/trailer rests by a tornado stripped tree, Saturday March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A bus passes debris on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
A tree awaits removal from the front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Tim Foster stands outside the safe room Saturday, March 25, 2023, where he and his wife (not pictured) took shelter as a tornado warning was issued in Amory, Miss. on Friday. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Wendell Sturdevant, of Rolling Fork, Miss., calls his wife as friends and his niece search through the rubble of what was a Blue Front Apartments duplex unit that he and his mother lived in, Saturday, March 25, 2023. They it made it out alive the night before as severe weather tore through the area, but his sister Mary Bush died just a block away when a tornado ripped through the small Delta town. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
James Brown, standing, of Vicksburg, Miss., surveys the damage at the home of his sister Melissa Pierce and her husband, L.A. Pierce, on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town Friday night. According to Brown, the semitrailer on his sister's home was picked up from two houses away. Both his sister and her husband were killed. Their son Dave Brown, of Tallulah, sits on the ground. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 25 INSTEAD OF MARCH 23 - Alaina Dean, 8, her mother, Shannekia Miles, background, and other family members salvage what they can from their home on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town the night before. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
The American flag is wrapped in the branches of a fallen tree in front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., early Saturday, March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a tornado the night before. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A car is shown trapped in a garage on 11th Avenue North in Amory, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, from where a tree fell the night before after severe weather came through the area. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Yvonne Hayes looks out at the pile of debris, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after the roof and the north wall of her house were both removed by a storm the night before in Amory, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
The remains of an Exxon gas station and convenience store that sits at the corner of Highway 25 and Highway 6 in Amory Miss., is seen after it was hit by severe weather the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
A Rolling Fork, Miss., resident walks through fallen trees as she attempts to salvage personal items following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the Mississippi Delta community, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kathy Barlow salvages her family Bible, in her Rolling Fork, Miss., home, as she and family and friends begin their cleanup following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the house, including the roofing and ceiling, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident, walks through a damaged neighborhood with a small bag of personal belongings, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a deadly tornado ripped through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
A resident of Silver City, Miss., stands next to his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying the surrounding damage following a deadly tornado that ripped through the state Friday night. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Resident Noel Crook walks through his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying damage in Silver City, Miss., following Friday's deadly tornado. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
A vehicle and home are seen damaged in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the aftermath of a tornado that devastated the state the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Children's toys lie on the ground outside of what was once a home in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, following a deadly tornado that tore through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident exits what's left of his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, following Friday's deadly tornado. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Insulation and tin are seen stuck and wrapped around the remains of trees near the intersection of Highways 25 and 6 in Amory Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
The remains of the NauticStar boat manufacturing plant on Waterway Drive in Amory Miss., is seen Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A 4-wheeler rolls past this upturned SUV damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A truck rests atop a building, damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Debris is what remains from a house destroyed by the Friday night tornado in Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The area is quiet after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A support beam pokes through the driver's side window of a vehicle severely damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., and destroyed whole neighborhoods, on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are serenely quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kimberly Patton surveys through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property two days earlier, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
