Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week, killing six people, remained on hold Monday as investigators awaited a break in poor weather conditions, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.

Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said low clouds and fog continued to delay wreckage recovery efforts.

“They are ready to go as soon as they get a weather window,” he said of the team that will handle the work.

The wreckage is in a rugged, steep area that is heavily forested, at 1,800 feet (549 meters) to 2,000 feet (610 meters) “up on the side of a mountain,” he said. The site is about 12 miles (19 miles) northeast of the city of Ketchikan, Johnson said.

Investigators planned to continue conducting interviews in the case, he said.

The flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed, Johnson said.

The plane carried five passengers and the pilot. The Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.