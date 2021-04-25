Red carpet unfurls before an Academy Awards unlike any other

“It feels like there's been a major conversation, a conversation happening in between these projects," said Odom citing films like “One Night in Miami,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” and “The Forty-Year-Old Version.” “It's a special time, these movies about Black life."

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year. The pre-show on ABC begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT and will include pre-taped performances of the five Oscar-nominated songs — the first, “Husavik (My Hometown)" from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.," was shot in the Iceland town's harbor. The ceremony is available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, FuboTV and on ABC.com with provider authentication.

Pulling the musical interludes (though not the in memoriam segment) from the three-hour broadcast — and drastically cutting down the time it will take winners to reach the podium — will free up a lot of time in the ceremony. And producers, led by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, are promising a reinvented telecast.