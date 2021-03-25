Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death

“I think the governor's reading the tea leaves to see where the other members of the Republican caucus are,” said Democratic state Rep. Ron Reynolds, the vice chairman of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

Provisions of the bill include banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.

Reynolds said their caucus has had ongoing discussions with Abbott's staff, who he described as not making any commitments but also not closing the door.

Abbott, who on Thursday is scheduled to be at the Texas border for an event about COVID-19 vaccines, privately met with Floyd's family in Houston last summer. He said at the time he was committed to working with them to “ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas.”

His office did not return requests for comment Wednesday.