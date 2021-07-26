Reid Miller brings Jadin Bell's story to the big screen

“He and Mark connected in a way that felt like real life, and this was with no camera, this is just me watching the two of them do a scene in Mark’s room,” Green said. “Jadin had a natural strength about him. He was quite joyous on the outside, but he also had experienced a lot of darkness, and Reid was able to embody all of that.”

As a big fan of the Transformers movies, Miller said he geeked out a bit during his first meeting with Wahlberg, but they quickly got to work and formed a deep bond. Wahlberg, Miller added, treated him as both an artistic equal and like a son. The unique relationship helped him find the emotional strength and vulnerability necessary for the difficult role. And it proved to be a moving experience for Wahlberg too.

“Every time we read a scene together, I got super emotional,” Wahlberg said. “He constantly made me think about my own sons.”

Miller never lost sight of the delicacy of the challenge of portraying Jadin either, which came into even clearer focus when he met Jadin’s mother, Lola Lathrop, one day on set.

“It’s such a sensitive thing. I did my best to portray him as authentically as I could while remembering that it’s not necessarily my job to bring him back but to give his family and friends a piece of him back,” Miller said. “I feel like we did that.”