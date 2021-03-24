Relative of Colorado victim: A void that 'won't be filled'

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A relative of a grocery worker who died in the shooting that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket said Wednesday that he and his family were trying to take in that she's gone.

Rikki Olds, 25, was slain inside the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday. Her uncle, Robert Olds, told reporters that she was an ebullient soul who wanted to be a nurse. Her backup plan was to work her way up to store manager.

“Rikki lived life on her own terms,” Robert Olds said, recalling how she constantly changed her hair color or sported a new tattoo. “It's sad in that she didn’t get to experience motherhood. She didn’t get to experience marriage. ... There's a hole in our family that won't be filled.”

Portraits of Rikki and others who were killed emerged as multiple law enforcement agencies pressed ahead with what they say will be a monthslong investigation into why the attacker opened fire at the supermarket. They revealed no new details Wednesday but said a statement would be issued later in the day.