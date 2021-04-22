Release of body camera videos varies - from hours to months

That isn’t the case everywhere.

In New York City, police can wait up to 30 days to release body camera footage when deadly force is used, but that deadline is not always met. The state attorney general, who recently assumed responsibility for deciding whether to prosecute deaths caused by police, has pledged to release body camera videos quickly in cases it investigates.

In Los Angeles, a similar policy requires the release of video of fatal police shootings and other critical incidents within 45 days. The police chief or police commission can order the release earlier if it’s deemed to be “in the public interest.”

It’s even harder for the public to see body camera footage in North Carolina because those recordings are not considered public records. Instead, the media and public must request the release, which often does not happen unless a trial judge orders it — a process critics say limits transparency.

In Portland, Oregon, there is no body camera footage to see. The police department there is one of the few big city forces that has yet to equip its officers with cameras. City leaders say they support adopting the technology but do not have money to pay for it.