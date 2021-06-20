Relief is in sight for the Southwest following a stretch of dangerous, record heat

Most of these areas in the Pacific Northwest will have highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

Monday will be even warmer in the Northwest, with widespread highs in Washington and Oregon around 20 degrees above average. Temperatures will be in the 90s to around 100 degrees both east and west of the Cascade Mountains.

Portland, Oregon, could break their daily record high temperature on Monday, with a forecast of 96 degrees. The record for the date is also 96 degrees set in 1992.

In the Southwest, temperatures will fall even more, with highs now only around 5 degrees above average.

In Las Vegas, temperatures have been above average for more than a week. The last time it was "cool" was on June 11 when the high was below the century mark of 100 degrees.

That will change beginning Tuesday, as "cooler" temperatures spread throughout the western third of the country.

Heat relief will be short-lived

The Northwest will remain warm Tuesday while the Southwest begins a brief stretch of near-normal temperatures mid to late week.

Much of California could actually be below normal by Tuesday, especially at the coast where it could be 10 to 15 degrees below average.