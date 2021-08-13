Religious health care providers win injunction on ACA rules

This May, HHS said it would interpret its rules according to that Supreme Court ruling but would also abide by previous court rulings such as that of O'Connor. The judge, in ordering the permanent injunction this week, said that was a contradiction.

Attorney Luke Goodrich, who represented the plaintiffs on behalf of Becket, a legal organization focused on religious liberty, applauded the decision.

“Everyone is better off when these doctors and hospitals can continue to provide top-notch medical care” without violating their consciences, he said.

But Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, senior attorney and health care strategist at Lambda Legal, which focuses on LGBTQ rights, said “the court and the plaintiffs were fabricating a controversy” when there “has been no threat of enforcement against the plaintiffs.”

He noted there are conflicting federal court decisions on defining sex discrimination in the ACA rules, and “at some point and time there will be a consensus among the courts or the Supreme Court may have to intervene.”