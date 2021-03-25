Remains found in park believed to be missing Chinese woman

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter. Elledge, a University of Missouri student, is jailed without bond. His trial is set for Nov. 1.

Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter.

Elledge told authorities he realized his wife was missing on Oct. 9, 2019, but didn’t report she was gone until the next day— which is when a friend came to the house at the request of Ji’s mother. Authorities say he drove to remote areas, spending around 45 minutes at a secluded access point to the Lamine River after dark, during those 24 hours. Cadaver dogs detected the presence of human remains there, but law enforcement was unable to find a body despite multiple searches.

Hunter said parts of Rock Bridge State Park had been previously searched but not the area where the remains were found, which is about 30 feet from a road.

During a court hearing in November 2019, Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight described Elledge as a "jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath." Knight played four audio recordings of the couple arguing.