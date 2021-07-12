Remains identified as husband of missing Wisconsin couple

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Human remains that were discovered during a search for a missing Wisconsin couple are those of the husband, the Dane County Medical Examiner said Monday.

Authorities said the remains found Thursday night in the town of Cottage Grove are those of Bart Halderson, 50, of Windsor. The cause of death was listed as “homicidal violence including firearm injury."

The Dane County District Attorney’s office said it expects to charge Chandler Halderson, the couple’s 23-year-old son, in his father's death, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Chandler Halderson reported Bart and Krista Halderson missing on Wednesday and was arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to investigators. The son told police his parents had planned to spend the July Fourth weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but that they never returned.

Interviews with the couple’s family, friends and neighbors led investigators to a property in the county Thursday where they found Bart Halderson's remains.

Krista Halderson, 53, remains missing.

