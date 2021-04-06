Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

Prosecutors have speculated that Elledge strangled his wife to avoid a costly divorce and to stop her from fleeing to China with their daughter.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight has said little since the remains were found but Jones said Knight is as confident as he was a year ago that Ji’s husband is responsible for her death.

“I think we're closer to the truth than we've ever been, and I hope we can get there for her family," Jones said.

Authorities said when the remains were found that they believed they were Ji's. Hunter said authorities were notified of the positive identification late Friday afternoon but waited to release details until they could talk to Ji's family early Tuesday.

The family's attorney, Amy Salladay, said in a statement Tuesday that they took comfort in having closure with respect to what happened to their daughter. And they are grateful to the hunter who found the body, she said.

She said domestic violence incidents and anti-Asian harassment and violence have been underreported because of the coronavirus pandemic and she urged Columbia to begin discussing the intersection between domestic violence and racism.