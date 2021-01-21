Remains of troops killed in NY helicopter crash recovered

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of three National Guard members killed in a helicopter training accident were recovered and were being transported from the western New York crash site Thursday, escorted by police and fire vehicles.

The troops died when their UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter crashed in a farmer's field in rural Mendon, south of Rochester, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There were no survivors.

First responders lined part of the route and saluted as a procession accompanying a medical examiner's vehicle drove to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Brighton on Thursday morning.

The names of the soldiers have not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Witnesses who called 911 reported hearing the sounds of an engine sputtering and said the helicopter was flying very low, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage in flames on a snow-covered field.