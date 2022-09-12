King Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will take part in a procession bearing his late mother’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland. Charles addressed lawmakers in Britain’s Parliament, telling them: “I cannot but help feel the weight of history which surrounds us.” President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it liberated one village after another amid a claim that in one region it had pushed the invaders back right up to the borders they came from.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is extending a state of calamity declared by his predecessor more than two years ago to deal with continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant cuts the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday because Russia’s war in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies.

Americans remembered 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. President Joe Biden told the Pentagon gathering that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorists.

Nearly two decades after his capture in Pakistan, the self-described mastermind of the Sept. 11 terror attacks is still in a legal limbo. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men accused of 9/11-related crimes continue to sit in a U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay.

A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general.

In Sunday's sports highlights, a teen won at the U.S. Open, while the Steelers and Saints pulled out week one wins late, and Albert Pujols moved closer to 700 home runs.

The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued. Sunday studio estimates say the debut film from director Zach Cregger brought in $10 million in North America to earn the No. 1 spot for Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios. Coming in a distant second with $4.4 million was “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva,” an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney. Older Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots.

Planned Parenthood leaders from across the country met in California to discuss how to defend abortion rights. Their goal is to create a blueprint for protecting abortion rights now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

Georgia’s Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta’s close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many GOP voters as the core of metro Atlanta.

Major League Baseball is ready to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season. The Major League Baseball Players Association launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28 and told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts.