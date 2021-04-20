 Skip to main content
Remembering Walter Mondale; Chauvin's fate in jury's hands; Amy Coney Barrett's book deal
alert special report

Remembering Walter Mondale; Chauvin's fate in jury's hands; Amy Coney Barrett's book deal

Millions across central US will experience sub-freezing temperatures as unseasonably cold air returns to the region. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former Vice President Walter Mondale remembered as liberal icon, effective policymaker; Derek Chauvin's fate now in jury's hands with Minneapolis, nation on edge; and Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Walter Mondale

Walter Mondale during the debate in Kansas City on Sunday, Oct. 21, 1984. This was the final debate for the 1984 election campaign, which featured two debates between Mondale and Ronald Reagan and a single tilt with vice-president candidates, Geraldine Ferraro and Vice President George Bush. 

In death, long after loss, Mondale's liberal legacy stands

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the last days of his life, former Vice President Walter Mondale received a steady stream of phone calls of appreciation. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris all called to say goodbye and thank you.

It was a sign of respect for a man many Americans remember largely for his near-shutout defeat for the White House in 1984. But well after his bruising loss, Mondale remained a revered liberal elder — with a list of accomplishments that are still relevant today. Read more:

***

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin listens as his defense attorney Eric Nelson gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill preside Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. 

Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial was set for its first full day of deliberations. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.

The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use. Read more:

***

Supreme Court Barrett First Opinion

In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned.

Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Coney Barrett, 49, was approved last fall by the Republican-led Senate just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was the third justice selected by then-President Donald Trump and she replaced Ginsburg, the court's most prominent liberal, gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: April 20

Latino groups want DOJ probe of shooting by Chicago police
National

Latino groups want DOJ probe of shooting by Chicago police

  • By SARA BURNETT Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Latino lawyers and community leaders on Tuesday will ask the Department of Justice to investigate the fatal shooting of a 13-ye…

Queen enters 'twilight' of reign after farewell to Philip
Entertainment
AP

Queen enters 'twilight' of reign after farewell to Philip

  • By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Now that the Royal Family has said farewell to Prince Philip, attention will turn to Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday and, in coming months, the celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne.

Search for survivors of capsized lift boat ends
National
AP

Search for survivors of capsized lift boat ends

  • By KEVIN McGILL and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press
  • Updated
CUT OFF, La. (AP) — The search for survivors from a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico has closed and attention now turns to comforting the loved ones of the five known dead and eight missing, a grim hunt for bodies and a painstaking investigation that could take up to two years.

EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of J&J vaccine
World
AP

EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of J&J vaccine

  • By MARIA CHENG AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present Tuesday the conclusions of their investigation into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S.

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain under control, smoldering
World
AP

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain under control, smoldering

  • By GERALD IMRAY Associated Press
  • Updated
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, burning the university's historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighborhoods.

Rapper Black Rob, known for hit ‘Whoa!,' dead at 52
National
AP

Rapper Black Rob, known for hit ‘Whoa!,' dead at 52

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. He was 52.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX South Africa Cape Town Fire

A Capetonian watches the sun rise from the top of Signal Hill as smoke engulfs the city of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday April 20, 2021. A massive fire spreading on the slopes of the city's famed Table Mountain, at right, is kept under control as firemen and helicopters take advantage of the low winds to contain the blaze. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: April 20

Today in history: April 20

In 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing crude oil into the Gulf…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Walter Mondale remembered

