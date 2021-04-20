Remembering Walter Mondale; Chauvin's fate in jury's hands; Amy Coney Barrett's book deal

Today is Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former Vice President Walter Mondale remembered as liberal icon, effective policymaker; Derek Chauvin's fate now in jury's hands with Minneapolis, nation on edge; and Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

In death, long after loss, Mondale's liberal legacy stands

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In the last days of his life, former Vice President Walter Mondale received a steady stream of phone calls of appreciation. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris all called to say goodbye and thank you.

It was a sign of respect for a man many Americans remember largely for his near-shutout defeat for the White House in 1984. But well after his bruising loss, Mondale remained a revered liberal elder — with a list of accomplishments that are still relevant today. Read more:

***