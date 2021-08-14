Remnants of Fred enter lower Gulf, expected to restrengthen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Remnants of Fred entered the lower Gulf of Mexico late Saturday amid forecasts it would regain tropical cyclone strength Sunday as it moves toward the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed Saturday morning in the Atlantic, was slightly weaker by nightfall and showing signs of poor organization as it kicked up sea squalls off the island of Guadeloupe. Grace was forecast to be nearer to South Florida by mid-week.

Forecasters said the disorganized remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred passed by the Florida Keys on Saturday and then moved into the southeast Gulf of Mexico later in the day.

At 8 p.m. EDT, Fred's remnants were about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west-northwest of Havana and moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). It had top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It also was about 510 miles (820 kilometers) south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

Forecasters said they believed Fred would regenerate into a tropical storm on Sunday and urged people from Mississippi to the central Florida Panhandle to begin monitoring the storm's progress.

Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the Southeastern U.S. by Monday but is not projected to reach hurricane strength.