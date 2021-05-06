Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal

Among students of all races, there was a modest shift toward classroom learning in March, but gains were largest among whites. Just more than one-half of white students were learning entirely in-person, compared with about one-third of Black and Hispanic students. Only 15% of Asian Americans were learning entirely in the classroom.

Progress has been equally uneven based on geography. One-half of all students in the South and Midwest were learning entirely in-person in March, compared with less than one-fifth in the West and Northeast. Still, the Northeast saw the largest gains, with Connecticut doubling its share of fourth grade students learning fully in-person, from 17% to 35%.

Wyoming had the largest share (94%) of fourth grade students attending full time in the classroom; California (5%) had the lowest. Schools in rural areas were the most likely to be opened. Schools in cities have been the slowest to reopen.

Younger children, who are less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, have returned to the classroom at higher rates. As of March, more than 4 in 10 fourth grade students were back in the classroom full time, compared with one-third of eighth graders.