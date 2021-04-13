Removal of LGBTQ flags at Indiana middle school ignites protests

It is her understanding that three teachers at the school were told to remove gay-supportive material from their classrooms. This concerns her because those symbols help LGBTQ students identify safe spaces and adult allies.

"It is a human right for my child to go to school and not have to be worried about being grabbed or called the F-word, and the strong language you heard from the young lady earlier, that's just a smidgen of what these kids hear on a daily basis from the other kids," Camacho told the board.

"Please, while you guys are all pondering what to do next ... put the flag back up. It's not exclusive, it's inclusive. It's not meant to say, 'You can only be in my classroom if you're gay,' it's meant to say, 'I identify and if you need an adult, please come to me because the rest of the school has failed you.'"

One parent said by taking the flags down, the district is moving backward, not forward, and many of those who spoke heralded the importance of visibility and diversity.

"I know from lived experience that visibility saves lives. Open dialogue, silent shows of solidarity, like a pride flag, or a Black Lives Matter flag on the wall, can save lives, and at the same time they don't hurt anyone," said Lily Rex, a member of the LGBTQ community.