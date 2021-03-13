Reno area confirms 1st case of variant that originated in UK

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first northern Nevada case of a COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, and they are trying to determine if the infection linked to a large gathering in Washoe County may have spread to others.

At least eight cases related to the variant have already been confirmed in southern Nevada. The first was in the Las Vegas area in late January.

The new case confirmed in Washoe County, which includes Reno and Sparks, involves a woman in her 30s whose infection is linked to a gathering of more than 60 people from multiple states, county health district officer Kevin Dick announced late Friday.

Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases have been linked to the same event, although not all of the people who have tested positive are from Washoe County and it’s not yet known whether they are infected with the variant, Dick said.

Additional genomic sequencing is underway, but many specimens are not available for genomic sequencing, he said.

“This is a stark reminder that we are not out of the woods with COVID-19,” Dick said in a statement Friday. “We suspected that this variant which originated in the UK was present in Washoe County weeks ago but it’s now confirmed.”