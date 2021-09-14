Reopening of 3 monster Broadway shows signals 'wait is over'

“We go to a theater for catharsis. Literally that’s what we go for: to be in communion with each other, hear a story told in the dark and experience catharsis,” said “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. “For a while, it wasn’t safe to do that. And it’s safe to come back now with the protocols we have in place.”

Ticketholders to all three mega-hits must prove they are fully vaccinated with an FDA- or WHO-authorized vaccine and masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.

“I think it actually won’t feel real to me until we have an audience in front of us,” said L. Steven Taylor, who stars in “The Lion King” as Mufasa. “It’s such an important element to this, and especially, I think, after everything that we’ve gone through.”

Actors across Broadway say they're itching to get back on stage after more than a year of waiting, trusting the health experts to make the process safe.