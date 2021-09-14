Reopening of 3 powerhouse Broadway shows signals new dawn

NEW YORK (AP) — We know when it paused. But when did it restart?

One of the recurring debates among theater lovers has been what would signify Broadway’s return after the global pandemic shuttered live theater in March 2020.

Was it when Bruce Springsteen played his concert show on June 26? Was it the opening of the new play, “Pass Over” on Aug. 22? Or was it when two big musicals — “Hadestown” and “Waitress” — allowed patrons inside again on Sept. 2? Is it when the iconic TKTS booth reopens?

For the producers of three powerhouse shows — “The Lion King,” "Hamilton" and “Wicked” — the answer is Tuesday, when the spiritual anchors of modern Broadway's success rev their engines again.

“The Lion King,” "Hamilton” and “Wicked” all staked out Tuesday to reopen together in early May after then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo picked Sept. 14 for when Broadway could begin welcoming back audiences at full capacity.

“I think it actually won’t feel real to me until we have an audience in front of us,” said L. Steven Taylor, who stars in “The Lion King” as Mufasa. “It’s such an important element to this, and especially, I think, after everything that we’ve gone through.”