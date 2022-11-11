 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Dina Titus holds Democratic stronghold in Las Vegas

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus been reelected, turning back a challenge from Republican Mark Robertson in her party’s traditional stronghold of Las Vegas where the GOP had hoped redistricting would help it win the seat for the first time since 1998.

The six-term congresswoman is the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation. She had complained that Democratic strategists made her vulnerable for the first time in years by sacrificing some traditional turf in exchange for redistricting gains in neighboring swing districts.

The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Titus became convinced she had won the race by Thursday night and issued a statement thanking her supporters for sending her back to Congress for a seventh term.

Among other things, she said she would continue to work “to lower costs for families,” expand access to affordable health care and “protect a woman’s right to choose.”

Robertson, a retired Army colonel and business owner, campaigned primarily on federal spending reductions and border security issues. The last Republican to win the 1st District seat was John Ensign, who served two terms from 1995-1999 and later was elected to the Senate.

