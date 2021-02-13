Rep. Herrera Beutler in middle of impeachment trial turmoil

The oldest of her three children, Abigail, was born prematurely in 2013 and without kidneys. Herrera Beutler has worked to help other families facing long-term medical crises and has pushed legislation to make child care more affordable.

Herrera Beutler, a Hispanic in a party that has struggled to win over Hispanic voters, was immediately seen as a rising Republican star in a state bereft of viable GOP candidates.

But she never ran for U.S. Senate or governor and was not in the news as much as U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, another Washington congresswoman, who assumed a leadership position and became a national figure.

Then the spotlight found Herrera Beutler.

Her statement Friday night said McCarthy told her he spoke with Trump as rioters were storming the Capitol. She said McCarthy asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and he told Trump that the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members.

In her statement, posted on Twitter, Herrera Beutler said: “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

She then called on people with knowledge of Trump’s conversation with McCarthy to speak out.