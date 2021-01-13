Rep. Pressley: Husband positive for COVID-19 after lockdown

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Wednesday that her husband has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's lockdown at the Capitol.

The Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement that Conan Harris received a positive test Tuesday evening.

Pressley said she received a negative test result.

Harris had accompanied Pressley to her swearing-in ceremony last week and was with her in the Capitol complex throughout the January 6 attack, Pressley said.

Harris has shown mild symptoms and remains in isolation, along with Pressley and staff who were in close contact.

“As my colleagues and I sought shelter from the white supremacist mob that violently attacked our seat of government, we were greeted by a different threat — one posed by my callous Republican colleagues who, in this crowded and confined space, repeatedly refused to wear masks when offered,” Pressley said in a statement.

Three House Democrats announced within a 24-hour period yesterday that they had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a super-spreader event.