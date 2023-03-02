On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The House Ethics Committee is launching an investigation into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos. The committee announced the probe Thursday of the New York congressman whose lies and embellishments about his resume and personal life have drawn deep scrutiny in Congress.

» The Justice Department says former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

» The judge has turned disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's fate over the the jury in his double murder trial following closing arguments from the defense.

» Officials say a Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals.

» Legislation is heading to Tennessee’s Republican governor that would ensure drag shows cannot take place in public or in front of children.

» Republican senators says the Biden administration is taking $39 billion in federal money that's meant to build computer chip factories and using it to further “woke” ideas such as requiring some recipients to offer child care and encouraging the use of union labor.

» Joni Mitchell was this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

» An inquiry has found that Britain’s domestic intelligence agency missed a significant opportunity to prevent the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in northwest England.

» Former President Barack Obama is marking the retirement of the South Carolina woman credited with popularizing the chant “Fired up, ready to go!” The chant came to epitomize Obama's two presidential campaigns.