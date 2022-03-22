 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Replay: Watch Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing as it unfolded today

  • Updated
  • 0

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for the second day of her confirmation hearings. Jackson defended her representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees and sought to dispel Republicans' assertions that she is "soft on crime" due to her sentencing record in child pornography cases.

The first full day of questions Tuesday for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delved quickly into very big ones on judicial philosophy, terrorism and race, a grueling marathon of debate over President Joe Biden's historic pick.

Senators wanted to know her approach to the law, her views on “court packing” and her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: A difficult journey for surrogate parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News