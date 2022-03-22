Replay: Watch Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing as it unfolded today

The first full day of questions Tuesday for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delved quickly into very big ones on judicial philosophy, terrorism and race, a grueling marathon of debate over President Joe Biden's historic pick.

Senators wanted to know her approach to the law, her views on “court packing” and her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime.