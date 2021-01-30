Report: Alaska AG quit after reports of sexual misconduct

In a letter Sniffen sent Friday to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sniffen said he resigned “for personal reasons.”

Sniffen did not immediately return a call for comment Saturday.

“It has been a pleasure working with you, and I wish your administration the best,” he wrote.

Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said in a statement Saturday that when the governor “accepted Mr. Sniffen’s resignation, he was unaware of the allegations against him. As details of the allegations became known, the Governor directed Attorney General Treg Taylor to appoint a special outside council, independent of the Department of Law, to investigate possible criminal misconduct by Mr. Sniffen.”

White told the Daily News and ProPublica that she dated Sniffen for about two years from 1991 to 1993. Public records show White and Sniffen lived at the same address in Anchorage after she turned 18, the news organizations reported.

Attorney Michael D. White, the statewide coordinator of the high school mock trial competitions in the early 1990s, said that within a year of the New Orleans trip, the event organizers also learned that Sniffen was in a relationship of some kind with one of the students he had coached.