Report: Black man's killing by Louisiana police justified

State Police Detective Georgiana Kibodeaux quoted all three officers who fired at Pellerin as saying they were afraid he would attack people in the store or other officers.

The officers are Sr. Cpl. Tyler S. Howerton, 34 and Officers Malik D. S. Savoy, 24, and Kevin M. McFarlain, 28.

“Ofc. McFarlain stated he could not live with himself if Pellerin would have stabbed someone in the store,” she wrote, according to The Advertiser.

Howerton, who fired three shots, had joined the force in 2009. McFarlain, a K-9 handler who joined in 2017, fired four times. Savoy in 2019, who joined in 2019, fired five shots.

“After a careful and thorough review of the evidence collected, interviews conducted, and facts learned during the investigation, I did not find probable cause to substantiate criminal charges against Sr. Cpl. Howerton, Ofc. Savoy, and Ofc. McFarlain,” Kibodeaux wrote.

State Police investigators interviewed nine Lafayette police officers and more than a half-dozen civilian witnesses, The Advocate reported. Lafayette police turned over 41 police body cameras and vehicle recorders, the report indicated.