Report criticizes offshore oil and gas environmental agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal agency in charge of offshore oil and gas environmental enforcement doesn’t have a strong inspection program for working pipelines and doesn't adequately make sure companies clean and bury those no longer in use, a federal watchdog office says.

Although cleaning and pulling up unused pipelines is supposed to be the rule, federal regulators have allowed 97% of such pipelines to stay in place since the 1960s, resulting in 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) of abandoned pipelines on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a report released Monday by the Government Accountability Office.

“Such a high rate of approval indicates that this is not an exception, however, but rather that decommissioning-in-place has been the norm for decades,” according to the report about the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The bureau, which was created after the catastrophic BP oil spill in 2010, also has no clear source of money to remove abandoned pipelines that pose safety or environmental risks, according to the report.

In a brief emailed statement, the bureau said it is reviewing the report and recommendations, and expects to have new pipeline regulations open for public comments this year.