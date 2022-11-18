Report: Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty.

Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records did not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old.

The Dallas Police Department announced that Heims has been placed on administrative leave pending outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation, but did not explain the charge further.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Dallas Morning News alleges that Heims and another officer were riding in a Uber Friday when he pointed a pistol at the other officer's head. The Uber driver reportedly told investigators that the pair began struggling over the gun, which discharged into the car's roof.

The second officer, who was reportedly intoxicated, is not named in the newspaper's report. It's unclear whether he's identified in the affidavit.

A police spokesperson did not answer questions about what led to the charge against Heims and said the affidavit would have to be obtained from the county clerk's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for the document.