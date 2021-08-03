Report: Deadly crash began when tractor-trailer hit vehicles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday.

The National Highway Safety Board's initial findings on the fiery June 19 crash that involved 12 vehicles present a chronology of events but don't assign a cause or blame as the agency continues to investigate.

Eight of the victims were in a van from a youth home for abused or neglected children. The report said the van was hit by two commercial trucks. A Tennessee man and his baby in another vehicle were killed.

The report says a commercial truck hauling an empty trailer used for moving cars came upon a queue of traffic on Interstate 65 that had slowed and stopped because of earlier minor crashes. The commercial truck, operated by Hansen & Adkins, hit a 2020 Ford Explorer SUV before veering to the left and striking the youth home van.

The SUV overturned and struck several other vehicles in the line of stopped vehicles.