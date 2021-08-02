Report details dramatic hot-air balloon crash in New England

PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) — A preliminary report released Monday details how three passengers were able to radio for help and crash-land a hot-air balloon without injury in July, after their pilot and a fourth passenger were thrown overboard by the impact of an initial crash and bounce back to the sky.

The pilot, Brian Boland, 72, died in the crash. He took flight July 15 from an airport he owned in Thetford, Vermont, with four passengers aboard the balloon that was registered for sightseeing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The balloon flew northeast along the Connecticut River, cruising for about 45 minutes before Boland reported that the pilot light on the burner was out. Boland changed to a new propane tank, but could not find the striker to relight the burner, a passenger told the safety board.

Boland found a backup striker and relit the burner, but the balloon had descended too far to avoid impact with the earth. It made contact in a field south of Bradford, Vermont, throwing a passenger from the basket and sending the pilot overboard with a foot entangled in the balloon's attach rope, according to the safety board.