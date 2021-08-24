Report details mishandling of police emergency system on 1/6

One complication for the police agency was the volume of emergency calls, such that police couldn't get to them all at the same time.

A law enforcement official said because so many officers were pressing their panic buttons, fellow officers couldn’t respond to all of the calls at once and needed to prioritize their emergency responses. The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the report because it has not been publicly released.

The report singles out for criticism how the department managed the emergency activation system that officers use to request help during crises.

Of the 36 emergency system activations that day, the inspector general located only 13 in the transcripts of radio traffic. Though there may be additional activations they were not reflected in the transcripts and “it is clear not all were simulcast,” the report said.

In addition, the report said, Command Center officials did not always ensure that the on-duty watch commander was even aware of the system activations.