Report drills NCAA on equity, calls for combined Final Four

“ESPN is committed to continuing to work with the NCAA and other stakeholders in women’s basketball to enhance the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and grow the game at all levels, while elevating the overall exposure of women’s sports," the cable giant said.

Officials at CBS and Turner Sports did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

California women's basketball coach Charmin Smith said the report brings to light disparities she has seen for years.

“Yes, it’s positive for sure," Smith said. “I think the NCAA is being called out in a number of ways recently and the NCAA will have to pivot and adjust in order to avoid even more lawsuits. It’s gotten to the point where enough is enough.”

Kaplan said running the Final Fours at the same site would allow for better cross-promotion of the events and for sponsors to be involved in each tournament. The report called it the “best available means to grow women's basketball.”

VanDerveer and Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma both said they weren't sold on combining the Final Fours, but wanted to remain open to the idea.