Report faults landing of Southwest jet that overshot runway

“What could possibly go wrong? You’re going to have to earn your money, man,” Van Pelt answered, followed by the sound of laughter.

The pilots warned passengers to expect hard braking after landing. Welinski told investigators that he set the plane’s automatic brakes to maximum and used thrust reversers, but the plane still didn’t feel like it was slowing after touchdown. He considered turning at an intersection with a taxiway, but the plane only drifted to the left, as if the nose wheel were in a skid.

NTSB specialist John O’Callaghan wrote in a report on the plane’s performance that a tailwind, the landing point and a fast approach speed all contributed to the plane leaving the runway. “However, of the three, the long touchdown is the most significant contributor,” he said.

O’Callaghan wrote that the plane touched down at least 1,000 feet too far down the runway, and under Southwest’s own guidelines, “a go-around (was) the better option.” In a go-around, pilots pull up and circle before making another attempt to land.

Both pilots flew for many years in the military before joining Southwest, had extensive experience and clean records with no previous accidents or incidents, according to NTSB documents.

