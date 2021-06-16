Report: Income losses let Manhattan DA candidate avoid taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan district attorney candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein and her husband paid no federal income taxes in four recent years because they reported negative income driven by his investment losses or used deductions to reduce their bill, ProPublica reported Wednesday.

Farhadian Weinstein is among eight Democrats running to replace Cyrus Vance Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year, with the winner likely to inherit his ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump. Primary voting started Saturday and ends next Tuesday.

Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, told ProPublica she and hedge fund-manager husband Boaz Weinstein reported income in 6 of the last 11 years. In those years, she said, they paid more than half of their earnings in federal, state and New York City taxes.

A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for Farhadian Weinstein's campaign.