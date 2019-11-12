Report: Loud fight with detective preceded chief's death

Nealey and Miller were seen drinking together Sunday evening and witnesses described their behavior as "loud," according to the arrest report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back in room 527, the noise level ramped up as the evening went on.

A man who had been staying with his wife in the room next door told investigators that they had been disturbed by the sound of laughter coming through the wall for several hours. He went to the front desk to request a room change.

When the maintenance man arrived, he knocked on the door but no one answered. He could hear grunting noises, so he said he opened the door and saw Nealey on top of Miller. The report said the man yelled for Nealey to get up. When he didn't, the maintenance worker pulled him off, using such force that Nealey's nose and lip were injured.

When deputies arrived, Nealey was "just mumbling" unintelligible words, according to the arrest report.

Paramedics found Miller unresponsive. His face had been beaten and his right eye was completely swollen, the report said. Neeley's right hand was swollen and red, the report said. Neely was first taken to a hospital.

Miller had been police chief since 2007. He and his wife had three children.