Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

Documents provided to the committee show Roeber appealed a 2003 Division of Family Services report that found probable cause that he was the “perpetrator of sexual maltreatment” to one of his children. His ex-wife told investigators that he appealed because he was applying for a local church position that involved work with children.

The Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board reversed the finding and labeled the claims against Roeber as “unsubstantiated” after a hearing at which neither Roeber's ex-wife nor her lawyer attended, according to the committee report. Roeber has cited the decision as an exoneration.

Roeber did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Monday. But he denied to investigators that he ever sexually abused his children.

Roeber also said his children have “parental alienation syndrome,” although the committee pointed out in its report he did not provide any evidence to support that claim. He said his adult children are Democrats, implying that they would falsely accuse him of abuse as part of a “political hit.”

The Ethics Committee didn't find Roeber's testimony to be credible.