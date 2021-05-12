Report on campus doctor raises flags about iconic coach

“At this early stage, all I can really say with confidence is that it’s a tragedy, it can’t happen again, and we have more questions than answers until we learn more,” said author John U. Bacon, who wrote “Bo’s Lasting Lessons” with Schembechler, along with other books about Michigan sports.

Schembechler, who died in 2006, is a revered figure in Ann Arbor, though it’s been 32 years since he last coached a team. The Wolverines won or shared 13 Big Ten football championships while regularly playing in front of 100,000 fans at Michigan Stadium.

Mike Stone, a Philadelphia native and popular Detroit sports radio host, said the Schembechler era turned him into a U-M football fan. But he said Schembechler’s name and statue should come down as a consequence of the “massive cover-up” of complaints about Anderson.

“And I don’t want to hear another quotation of ‘the team, the team, the team,’” Stone told WXYT listeners Wednesday, citing an oft-repeated Schembechler mantra, “because the team was not protected by the head coach. I’m sorry. It’s disgusting.”

The report said Schembechler was told on four occasions in the 1970s and early 1980s about Anderson molesting men. In one case, he told a man to inform athletic director Don Canham, but officials took no subsequent action.