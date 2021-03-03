Report says Ronny Jackson made sexual comments, drank on duty as White House doctor

"Many of these witnesses described RDML Jackson's behavior with words and phrases such as 'meltdowns,' 'yells' for no reason,' 'rages,' 'tantrums,' 'lashes out,' and 'aggressive.' These witnesses also described RDML Jackson's leadership style with terms such as 'tyrant,' 'dictator,' 'control freak,' 'hallmarks of fear and intimidation,' 'crappy manager,' and 'not a leader at all,'" it adds.

On a presidential trip to Manila from April 22, 2014, to April 29, 2014, four witnesses who traveled with then-President Barack Obama and Jackson said that Jackson became intoxicated and made inappropriate comments about a female medical subordinate.

A witness interviewed by the IG said that shortly after arriving in Manila, Jackson began drinking in the hotel lobby, then got into a car with a drink in his hand "to go out on the town." Another witness said he could smell alcohol on Jackson's breath later that evening. Back at the hotel, one of the witnesses said he saw Jackson "pounding" on the door of his female subordinate's room. When she opened the door, Jackson said, "I need you," and, "I need you to come to my room."

Witnesses also alleged that Jackson made a comment about a female medical subordinate's breasts and buttocks during a presidential trip to Asia in April 2014.