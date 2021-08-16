Report shows big spike in mail ballots during 2020 election

The report found turnout increased 6.7 percentage points from the last presidential election in 2016. Nearly 68% of voters who are citizens and of voting age cast ballots that were counted.

“The election was a success,” said Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs ElectProject.org, which tracks turnout back to the 18th century. “There were some people, myself included, that looked at the primary elections last year and were concerned about what would happen in November. Clearly, both voters and election officials rose to the challenge.”

A major concern of voting experts was that a significant increase in mailed ballots would result in more of those ballots being rejected, They worried that an increase in the rate of rejections seen in some primary elections, held as the virus outbreak was worsening, would carry over to November. But that didn't happen.

Although the number of mailed ballots sent to voters doubled from 2016 to 2020, the rejection rate held relatively steady. In 2016, 1% of mailed ballots that were returned were rejected. In 2020, that figure was 0.8%, according to the report.