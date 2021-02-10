Report: TikTok sale pushed by Trump is shelved

While President Joe Biden has said TikTok is a concern, his administration hadn't said whether it will continue to try to ban TikTok or force a sale.

In September, Trump gave his tentative blessing to a proposal by TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance involving significant Oracle and Walmart investments in TikTok that would form a new U.S.-based company and hand management of the app's U.S. user data to Oracle. CFIUS, however, has not completed its required review of the arrangement. A government deadline for TikTok to sell its U.S. operations has passed.

TikTok is now looking to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Trump’s divestment order and the government’s national-security review.

TikTok and Oracle didn't return requests for comment Wednesday. Walmart declined comment Wednesday and referred questions to the Biden administration.

The Treasury Department, which chairs the CFIUS agency reviewing the TikTok deal, did not reply to a request for comment. Neither did the Commerce Department, which last year had sought to enforce Trump’s orders, nor the Justice Department, which is handling the court challenges.