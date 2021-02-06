Report: Trump campaign listed payment to legislator's firm

Accountable.Us, a progressive watchdog group, called for an explanation of the reported payment to Finchem's firm “and how it influenced his official work as a legislator to try and overturn a free and fair election.”

Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature rejected Finchem's idea to have the Legislature convene and appoint presidential electors of its choosing.

Finchem was in Washington on Jan. 6 and said he was to speak at a rally that afternoon but the appearance was canceled. He said he never got close to the U.S. Capitol, did not know it was breached until later that evening and did not witness any violence.

Democratic state Rep. Rep. César Chávez in January filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee alleging that Finchem violated his oath of office by attending the rally.

Chavez said the Trump campaign’s payment to Finchem should raise questions.

“I would hope it at least puts a question in people’s heads — who and what was that for?” he said.

