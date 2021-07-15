 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reports: Alaska's Murkowski has big cash lead over GOP rival
0 Comments
AP

Reports: Alaska's Murkowski has big cash lead over GOP rival

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had a big cash-on-hand advantage over Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka, according to fundraising reports released Thursday.

Murkowski, who has not officially announced plans for reelection next year, came into 2021 with about $1 million in her campaign coffers. She ended the most recent fundraising quarter with $2.3 million available after raising about $1.1 million during the quarter, her report shows.

Tshibaka, a former state Department of Administration commissioner, ended June with about $275,700 available, her disclosures showed. She reported raising about $545,000 during the second quarter. Her campaign emphasized contributions from Alaskans and small donors.

Tshibaka has sought to raise her profile on conservative national programs since announcing her candidacy in late March. She also has touted endorsements from former President Donald Trump and state party leaders.

Contributions reported by Murkowski for the latest quarter included about $799,000 from individuals, $202,500 from political action committees and about $144,000 from other committees.

Murkowski, who has a reputation as a moderate, has at times butted heads with party leaders over her position on issues such as abortion and in her criticism of Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury Central new parking lot impact explained

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News